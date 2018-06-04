Dell Technologies Inc Share Rise Than Fall After Q1 Revenue Beat

Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DVMT ) stock was on a wild ride Monday after releasing its earnings report for the first quarter of 2018.

During the first quarter of the year, Dell Technologies Inc reported revenue of $21.36 billion. This is up from its revenue of $18.00 billion that was reported in the first quarter of 2017. It also beat out Wall Street’s revenue estimate of $19.55 billion for the period, but couldn’t keep DVMT stock up today.

Dell Technologies Inc’s earnings per share for the first quarter of 2018 came in at $1.24. This is an increase over its earnings per share of 75 cents from the same time last year. It also came in above analysts’ earnings per share estimate of $1.15 for the quarter.

Net loss reported by Dell Technologies Inc for the first quarter of the year was $538 million. This isn’t as wide as the company’s net loss of $1.20 billion that was reported in the same period of the year prior.

Dell Technologies Inc also reported an operating loss of $153 million for the first quarter of 2018. As with its net loss, this operating loss isn’t near as bad as the $1.27 billion that was reported in the first quarter of the previous year.

Dell Technologies Inc saw DVMT stock rise more than 1% Monday morning. Despite its earnings per share and revenue beat for the first quarter of the year, DVMT stock is now down slightly as of noon Monday.

