Paving for Pizza: How to Get Domino’s to Fix Your Town’s Pothole

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ ) is offering to fix potholes across the U.S.

That proposal may sound strange, but Domino’s Pizza says it has a good reason to help fix up the roads. The company points out that all it takes is one bad pothole to ruin on of its pizzas. That’s why it’s willing to help fill in those dips.

DPZ is calling its new program Paving for Pizza. The company is allowing customers to go online and nominate their own towns for the repair jobs. Customers can head to this website to nominate their towns.

“Have you ever hit a pothole and instantly cringed? We know that feeling is heightened when you’re bringing home a carryout order from your local Domino’s store. We don’t want to lose any great-tasting pizza to a pothole, ruining a wonderful meal,” Russell Weiner, president of Domino’s USA, said in a statement. “Domino’s cares too much about its customers and pizza to let that happen.”

Anyone can go apply for a repair. However, Domino’s Pizza won’t be fixing potholes at all the towns that customers suggest. Instead, it will select the towns that will get grants to help with repairs. It will alert customers if their town is chosen for the program.

Domino’s Pizza’s Paving for Pizza program has already had the company working with four municipalities to help repair potholes. These areas include Bartonville, Texas., Milford, Del., Athens, Ga., and Burbank, Calif.

