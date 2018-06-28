Dunkin’ Donuts to Debut Donut Fries Nationwide

Dunkin Brands’ (NASDAQ: DNKN ) Dunkin’ Donuts will be launching its Donut Fries across the U.S. next month.

Dunkin’ Donuts says that Donut Fries will start showing up at its stores in the U.S. on July 2. The new menu item will cost customers $2 and five fries come with each order. The launch comes following an apparently successful test of the new menu item at select stores earlier this year.

For those that have yet to try the Donut Fries, they are a warm, buttery croissant type of donut dough that is covered in cinnamon sugar and have a bit of crisp. This new menu item will only be around for a limited time.

“There was a strong consumer response towards bringing Donut Fries to all Americans during the initial test, and we are excited to make this unique donut treat available nationwide this summer,” Tony Weisman, Chief Marketing Officer forDunkin’ Donuts U.S., said in a statement.

Dunkin’ Donuts also notes that there a few other new menu items that will launch alongside its Donut Fries on Jul 2. These new menu items are a Brown Sugar Cold Brew, Chocolate Coconutty Donut and the Shark Bite Donut.

Dunkin’ Donuts isn’t the only company that is hoping to draw customers in with a special offer in July. Yum! Brands’ (NYSE: YUM ) Taco Bell is also planning to bring back its Nacho Fries next month. The menu item that showed up for a limited time earlier this year will return on July 12.

