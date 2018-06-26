FactSet Research Systems Shares Fall Despite Q3 Earnings Beat

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE: FDS ) stock was down on Tuesday following the release of its earnings report for its fiscal third quarter of 2018.

FactSet Research Systems’ earnings report for its fiscal third quarter of the year includes earnings per share of $2.18. This is better than its earnings per share of $1.85 from the same time last year. It also beat out Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of $2.13 for the period.

Net income reported by FactSet Research Systems for its fiscal third quarter of 2018 was $74.75 million. This is up from its net income of $65.41 million that was reported in its fiscal third quarter of 2017.

During its fiscal third quarter of the year, FactSet Research Systems reported operating income of $93.27 million. The company’s operating income from the same period of the year prior came in at $87.64 million.

FactSet Research Systems also reported revenue of $339.91 million for its fiscal third quarter of 2018. This is an increase over the company’s revenue of $312.12 million that was reported in its fiscal third quarter of the previous year. It also just came in above analysts’ revenue estimate of $339.57 million for the quarter.

The most recent earnings report also includes the company’s guidance for fiscal 2018. FDS is expecting earnings per share for the year to range from $8.37 and $8.62 on revenue between $1.34 billion and $1.36 billion. Wall Street is looking for earnings per share of $8.48 on revenue of $1.35 billion for the year.

FDS stock was down 4% as of Tuesday morning.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.