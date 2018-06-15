Father’s Day Deals 2018: The Best Discounts and Freebies

We have compiled seven of the best Father’s Day deals available all around the nation for those looking to honor their dads as we head towards the weekend.
Father’s Day 2018 takes place on June 17, which is this coming Sunday and it is an ideal time to spend your day with your father, or at least give them a phone call and tell them why they’re so important to you. Here are six of the best discounts and freebies for you to enjoy:
- Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) is offering a $10 discount off select purchases of $50 or more when you use the promo code “TREATDAD10” at its stores, both online or in-store.
- Applebee’s (NYSE:DIN) is also offering a discount as anyone who makes a purchase of $50 or more will be eligible to get a $10 gift card through July 1.
- Bass Pro Shops has plenty of discounts throughout the month too on tools, clothing, outdoor cooking supplies and more.
- Outback Steakhouse (NASDAQ:BLMN) is offering a deal through June 17 where purchasing $50 in gift cards will net you a $10 gift card.
- J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) has a deal through June 17 where you get a $10-off-$10 coupon when you purchase $75 or more in gift cards that can be redeemed from June 18 through July 14.
- Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) is offering up to 15% off grills, up to 25% off outdoor power items and up to 55% off select Milwaukee-brand tools.