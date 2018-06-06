5 Father’s Day Poems to Celebrate Dad

What are some of your favorite Father’s Day poems?

Here are our five favorite ones:

“Fatherly love brings wealth to living/Remembering this we go forth in giving/Fathers young, fathers old/We remember you all/As life unfolds.” -Author Unknown

“I love you, Dad, and want you to know/I feel your love wherever I go/Whenever I’ve problems, you’re there to assist/The ways you have helped me would make quite a list/Your wisdom and knowledge have shown me the way/And I’m thankful for you as I live day by day/I don’t tell you enough how important you are/In my universe you’re a bright shining star.” -Karl Fuchs

“When I was a baby/you would hold me in your arms/I felt the love and tenderness/keeping me safe from harm/I would look up into your eyes/and all the love I would see/How did I get so lucky/you were the dad chosen for me/There is something special/about a father’s love/Seems it was sent to me/from someplace up above/Our love is everlasting/I just wanted you to know/That you’re my special hero/ and I wanted to tell you so.” -Christina M. Kerschen

“Father means so many things/An understanding heart/A source of strength and of support/Right from the very start./A constant readiness to help/In a kind and thoughtful way./With encouragement and forgiveness/No matter what comes your way./A special generosity and always affection, too/A Father means so many things/When he’s a man like you ..” -Author Unknown

“The depth of a father’s love shows in his daughter’s eyes/What’s known is what’s shown from sunset to sunrise/A foundation built on more than just what is spoken/It’s commitments kept and promises that go unbroken/An emotion so immense that nothing in this world can erase/The permanent impression of love is tattooed upon her face/A relation so peculiar that only the two can understand/Yet so immaculate it’s obvious that, by God, it was planned.” -Michelle W. Emerson

Happy Father’s Day!