8 Father’s Day Quotes to Celebrate Dad

What are some of your favorite Father’s Day quotes to celebrate your dad?

Father’s Day takes place on Sunday, June 17 this year. Here are eight of the best quotes to honor your dad:

“A father is neither an anchor to hold us back nor a sail to take us there, but a guiding light whose love shows us the way.” -Unknown

“It’s only when you grow up and step back from him — or leave him for your own home — it’s only then that you can measure his greatness and fully appreciate it.” -Margaret Truman

“My father gave me the greatest gift anyone could give another person, he believed in me.” Jim Valvano

“I am not ashamed to say that no man I ever met was my father’s equal, and I never loved any other man as much.” -Hedy Lamarr

“The quality of a father can be seen in the goals, dreams and aspirations he sets not only for himself, but for his family.” -Reed Markham

“The heart of a father is the masterpiece of nature.” -Antoine-François Prévost

“I love my father as the stars—he’s a bright shining example and a happy twinkling in my heart.” -Terri Guillemets

“Lately all my friends are worried they’re turning into their fathers. I’m worried I’m not.” -Dan Zevin

Happy Father’s Day!