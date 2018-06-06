Home > Stock Picks > Hot Stocks > 8 Father’s Day Quotes to Celebrate Dad

8 Father’s Day Quotes to Celebrate Dad

Share these on social media

By Karl Utermohlen, InvestorPlace Writer

http://bit.ly/2sAEhnq

What are some of your favorite Father’s Day quotes to celebrate your dad?

Father's Day Quotes
Source: Pixabay

Father’s Day takes place on Sunday, June 17 this year. Here are eight of the best quotes to honor your dad:

  • “A father is neither an anchor to hold us back nor a sail to take us there, but a guiding light whose love shows us the way.” -Unknown
  • “It’s only when you grow up and step back from him — or leave him for your own home — it’s only then that you can measure his greatness and fully appreciate it.” -Margaret Truman
  • “My father gave me the greatest gift anyone could give another person, he believed in me.” Jim Valvano
  • “I am not ashamed to say that no man I ever met was my father’s equal, and I never loved any other man as much.” -Hedy Lamarr
  • “The quality of a father can be seen in the goals, dreams and aspirations he sets not only for himself, but for his family.” -Reed Markham
  • “The heart of a father is the masterpiece of nature.” -Antoine-François Prévost
  • “I love my father as the stars—he’s a bright shining example and a happy twinkling in my heart.” -Terri Guillemets
  • “Lately all my friends are worried they’re turning into their fathers. I’m worried I’m not.” -Dan Zevin

Happy Father’s Day!

Compare Brokers

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2018/06/fathers-day-quotes-3/.

©2018 InvestorPlace Media, LLC