Flag Day 2018: 6 Images to Celebrate Old Glory

Flag Day 2018 will fall on a Thursday and we have compiled six images to celebrate Old Glory as the day is only a week away.

June 14 is the official day of Flag Day every year, which is not a federal holiday but it is still a perfect day to honor the U.S. and remember those who have fought bravely throughout history for our freedom. The day has its origins in 1777, when the Second Continental Congress officially made June 14 Flag Day as Old Glory was established as the official flag of the country.

We have six images for you to browse through and share on social media this year as we are quickly approaching the day, which is also a good reason to fly your American flag outside your home.

Check them out.

