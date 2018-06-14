Flag Day Facts: 10 Things for Americans to Know

Flag Day 2018 is here and InvestorPlace is celebrating with a collection of Flag Day facts.

The holiday dates back to June 14, 1777 when the U.S. flag was officially adopted as the flag of the country.

President Woodrow Wilson established Flag Day as an official holiday during his presidency in 1916.

Congress would then later gives its official seal of approval for the holiday on August 1946, naming it National Flag Day.

Despite the holiday being recognized by many in the U.S., it isn’t a federal holiday.

As such, it is up to each President of the U.S. to determine if they want to observe the holiday.

From 1942 to 1944, Flag Day was celebrated as United Flag Day.

This change was made by President Franklin D. Roosevelt to celebrate the coming together of the United Nations in World War II.

Celebrating Flag Day can be as simple as choosing to fly the U.S. flag outside your home.

This week is actually National Flag Week and American are urged to fly their flags for the entirety of it.

There are also several Flag Day parades that take place around the country to celebrate the flag.

