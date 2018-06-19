Free Chick-fil-A 2018: When Is Cow Appreciation Day This Year?

Hankering for some free Chick-fil-A? Luckily, Cow Appreciation Day is just around the corner.

Cow Appreciation Day will take place on July 10 this year. The day allows customers to come in and nab some free Chick-fil-A, but there are some special circumstances for how customers can get the free food.

Customers that are hoping to get free Chick-fil-A on July 10 will truly have to show their appreciation for cows. This means wearing a cow costume, or cow apparel, into the store. The restaurant chain notes that the costume can be homemade.

“Cow Appreciation Day is the one day of the year when it’s okay to dress udderly crazy in exchange for free food,” Chick-fil-A says on its website.

Dressing like a cow on Cow Appreciation Day will earn customers a free Chick-fil-A entree. This includes the following menu items.

Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich

Chick-fil-A Deluxe Sandwich

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

Spicy Deluxe Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Club Sandwich

Chick-fil-A Nuggets

Chick-n-Strips

Grilled Chicken Cool Wrap

Grilled Nuggets

The free entree doesn’t include a side or drink. So customers hoping to have some waffle fries and soda with their chicken will have to pay for those out of their own pocket.

For those that aren’t in on the joke, Chick-fil-A is a restaurant that doesn’t serve beef. The company uses cows in its advertisements that advise customers to “Eat mor chikin.” Cow Appreciation Day is a play on all of this by handing out free chicken instead of beef.

