Free Chipotle for Nurses: Bogo Offer on June 5

You will be eligible for free Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG ) on Tuesday, June 5 if you’re a nurse as the company is rolling out a promotion to honor nurses.

The burrito restaurant chain are a bit late to the party as National Nurses Week was from May 6 through May 12, which saw most restaurants around the country offer promotions around that time. However, Chipotle missed the boat on this regard and is now rolling out a deal tomorrow that will see nurses get free food as a thank you for their services.

This is what the chain had to say via Twitter: “Paging all nurses: Let us treat you to a BOGO. Just bring your work ID to any U.S. Chipotle on Tuesday, June 5th, 2018, and we’ll hook you up with a buy-one/get-one FREE burrito, bowl, salad, or order of tacos. STAT. Valid in-restaurant only.”

The deal is available to any nurse who shows up to a Chipotle in the U.S. with their work identification to prove that they’re a nurse. The deal will also apply to student nurses and nursing assistants who show their hospital ID.

The chain said that nurses that qualify include “RN, NP, CRNA, CNS, CNM, LVN, CNA, and local equivalents or analogues,” according to Chipotle’s website.

CMG stock gained 0.9% on Monday.