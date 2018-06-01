Teachers! Get Your Free Red Robin on June 5

There will be free Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB ) on June 5 for teachers, administrators, bus drivers and other workers who are with the school system in their local area.

The burger chain announced on Friday that it will be offering all school educators and workers with a valid school ID the opportunity to show up on Tuesday, June 5 and receive a complimentary Tavern Double Burger, along with the company’s Bottomless Steak Fries.

The company said that the free Red Robin includes a variety of options, including the Taco Tavern Double with guacamole and tortilla straws, a burger that’s available for a limited time only. Another of the options is the Cowboy Ranch Tavern Double, which is soaked in ranch and bourbon-infused BBQ sauce, offering a Southern zing for teachers.

The chain announced the promotion on its website, which is designed to celebrated the dedication of teachers “who shape our futures one student at a time!” Red Robin also promoted its loyalty program on the site:

“Join the Red Robin Royalty® Program for special offers, perks and deals all year long for teachers, admins and education professionals,” the gourmet burger chain wrote on its site. “Text* TEACHER and YOUR EMAIL to 98666 (e.g. TEACHER [email protected])”

RRGB stock declined about 2.2% on Friday despite the promotion.