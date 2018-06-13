Free Taco Bell Today! How to Get Your Doritos Locos Taco

Taco Bell fans rejoice! You can get free Taco Bell today!

Source: Shutterstock

The offer for free Taco Bell from the Yum! Brands, Inc.’s (NYSE: YUM ) company has to do with the NBA Finals. The promotion from the company has it giving out free food to guests if an away team is able to win a match against a home team.

The promotion is called “Steal a Game, Steal a Taco” and it is part of a partnership between Taco Bell and the NBA. Luckily for taco fans, the requirements were met and guests can now get one free Doritos Locos Taco.

The offer for free Taco Bell is limited to today, June, 13, 2018. Customers can pick up the free Doritos Locos Taco at their local stores from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. There’s a limit of one per person and the offer is only available in the U.S.

The free Taco Bell today is thanks to the Golden State Warriors. The team beat out the Cleveland Cavaliers during the third game of the NBA Finals last week. Customers will only be able to get the free taco while supplies last, so they shouldn’t dilly dally.

This is far from the first time that free Taco Bell has been handed out due to sports. The chain’s Steal a Game, Steal a Taco promotion has been going on for three years now. It has also worked with the MLB several times in the past for a similar “Steal a Base, Steal a Taco” promotion.

