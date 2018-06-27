General Mills Stock Ticks Higher on Earnings Beat

General Mills (NYSE: GIS ) stock was up on Wednesday following the release of its earnings report for its fiscal fourth quarter of 2018.

General Mills fiscal fourth quarter of the year includes earnings per share of 79 cents. This is a 7% increase over its earnings per share of 73 cents from the same time last year. It was also good news for GIS stock by coming in above Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of 72 cents for the quarter.

Net income reported by General Mills for its fiscal fourth quarter of 2018 came in at $358.10 million. This is a drop from the company’s net income of $415.60 million that was reported in its fiscal fourth quarter of 2017.

During its fiscal fourth quarter of the year, General Mills reported operating profit of $561.00 million. The consumer foods company reported operating profit of $609.20 million in the same period of the year prior.

General Mills also reported revenue of $3.89 billion for its fiscal fourth quarter of 2018. This is up from its revenue of $3.81 million that was reported in its fiscal fourth quarter of the previous year. It was also able to match analysts’ revenue estimates for the period.

General Mills most recent earnings report also includes the company’s outlook for fiscal 2019. GIS says that it is expecting earnings per share for the year to be flat to down 3% from its fiscal 2018 earnings per share of $3.11. Wall Street is looking for earnings per share of $3.03 for the year.

General Mills is also expecting its revenue for fiscal 2019 to be up between 9% and 10% in comparison to its fiscal 2018 revenue, which was $15.74 billion. Analysts’ revenue estimates for the fiscal year are sitting at $17.28 billion.

GIS stock was up 1% as of Wednesday morning.

