Glassdoor Top CEOs 2018: 10 That Employees Love Most

The Glassdoor Top CEOs 2018 list is now up.

The Glassdoor Top CEOs 2018 list collects and ranks the best CEOs around the world. However, it isn’t just a list of money or power. Instead, it takes into account the opinion of employees to determine who the best CEOs are. The top CEOs on this list come from many different sectors, including fast food, retail and tech.

The following are the best 10 from the Glassdoor Top CEOs 2018 list.

Eric S. Yuan — CEO of Zoom Video Communications with a 99% approval rating from employees. Michael F. Mahoney — CEO of Boston Scientific (NYSE: BSX Daniel Springer — CEO of DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU Lynsi Snyder — CEO of In-N-Out Burger with a 99% approval rating from employees. James Downing — CEO of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital with a 98% approval rating from employees. Corey Schiller & Asher Raphael — These two are the CEOs of Power Home Remodeling and share a 98% approval rating from employees. Charles C. Butt — CEO of H E B with a 98% approval rating from employees. Jeff Weiner — CEO of LinkedIn with a 97% approval rating from employees. Colleen Wegman — CEO of Wegmans Food Markets with a 97% approval rating from employees. Marc Benioff — CEO of Salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM

