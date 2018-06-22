GM Announces It Will Build Chevy Blazer in Mexico

General Motors (NYSE: GM ) said that the company is bringing back the Chevy Blazer and it will be manufacturing the SUV in Mexico.

Source: General Motors

The automotive giant is bringing back the Chevrolet Blazer — which it hasn’t manufactured since 2005 — as part of an attempt to create SUVs in all shapes and sizes as Americans desire more personalized vehicles nowadays. The Blazer will be bigger than an Equinox but smaller than a Traverse.

The new GM vehicle will not look like the old Blazer as it will instead be modeled after the original Blazer, which is designed to attract a younger audience. The SUV will be built in its Ramos, Mexico plant because Mexican plants have cheaper labor costs than the ones in the U.S..

Plus, GM’s Ramos plant is already set up to build bigger cars, including the Equinox SUV and the smaller hatchback Cruze. The company has three assembly plants in operation in Mexico, with its Silao and San Luis Potosi locations being the other two.

The company employs about 15,000 workers in Mexico. Nevertheless, GM’s decision to build the vehicle in Mexico has garnered some criticism as the Trump administration has threatened to penalize automakers if they import cars and trucks to the U.S.

All of the major automakers have plans to build vehicles in Mexico.

GM stock gained about 0.3% on Friday.