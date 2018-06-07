6 Happy First Day of Summer Images to Post on Social Media

We have compiled six happy first day of summer images for you to share with your friends, family and loved ones.

These are all images that refer to the beginning of the hottest season of the year, which begins on June 21, the official beginning of summer that is also known as the summer solstice. The day is also the longest day of the year, meaning that there is the most sunlight on this day compared to the rest of the year.

Browse through the next few slides to check out the images we have compiled and share your favorite on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, SMS or other social media platforms.

Here they are.

Happy First Day of Summer Images

