HD Supply Holdings Inc Shares Pop on Pleasing Q1 Earnings

HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: HDS ) reported its latest quarterly earnings results early on Tuesday, which sent shares surging as the company impressed analysts.

The company unveiled first quarter adjusted earnings of 70 cents per share for its current fiscal year, coming in ahead of the adjusted earnings projection of 64 cents per share that analysts were calling for. Revenue for the period tallied up to $1.39 billion, again beating the Wall Street consensus estimate of $1.36 billion.

For its second quarter of fiscal 2018, HD Supply Holdings predicts that its revenue will be in the range of $1.535 billion to $1.595 billion. The industrial distributor sees its adjusted EBITDA as being in the range of $235 million and $245 million, while its adjusted net income per diluted share is slated to be in the range of 92 cents to 97 cents per share.

For the full fiscal year 2018, the company sees its net sales as being in the range of $5.82 billion to $5.94 billion. HD Supply Holdings also sees its adjusted EBITDA as being in the range of $832 million and $862 million, while its adjusted net income is projected to be between $3.11 per share and $3.27 per share.

Analysts see the company’s adjusted earnings for fiscal 2018 to be roughly $3.18 per share, while they see revenue as being around $5.86 billion.

HDS stock gained about 4.5% during regular trading hours Tuesday.