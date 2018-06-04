HelloFresh Kits Heading to Grocery Store Shelves

HelloFresh is now selling its meal kits in grocery stores.

The new expansion of its business has HelloFresh selling its meal kits at 581 stores in the U.S. The stores that are selling the meal kits include both Giant Food and Stop & Shop. These meal kits will start showing up on store shelves sometime this month. The company is also planning to expand out to more stores throughout the year.

HelloFresh notes that the new way to purchase its meal kits will have customers preparing meals at home in just 30 minutes. The company notes that the meal kits available at grocery stores include Peppercorn Steak, Mediterranean Style Chicken, Homestyle Meatloaf, Chickpea Couscous, and Paprika Chicken.

Customers that are hoping to pick up a meal kit from HelloFresh at their local grocery stores will spend between $14.99 and $19.99 for them. The company says that this expansion will give it access to even more customers than the thousands that it serves every month.

HelloFresh notes that grocery store chains can also benefit from carrying its meal kits. The company notes that this alleviates these stores from making their own fresh meals while still providing customers with healthy eating options that are quick and easy to make.

“Grocers needed to profitably replace underperforming or low margin product categories and meet their customer demands for chef-curated, fresh and convenient meals,” Tobias Hartmann, President of HelloFresh North America, said in a statement. “Our retail line reduces the pressure on grocers to create these meals themselves and easily integrates into growing areas of their business such as online grocery and delivery.”

