Honey Smacks Recall: Kellogg’s Cereal Pulled Over Salmonella Risk

Kellogg Company (NYSE: K ) has announced a Honey Smacks cereal recall due to salmonella risk.

The Honey Smacks cereal recall comes after the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) conducted an investigation into a recent salmonella outbreak across several states. The organization found a strong link to the cereal and Kellogg was alerted to the issue.

The investigation from the FDA includes 73 people becoming ill across 31 states. Out of these cases, there have been 24 hospitalizations. However, there has yet to be any deaths caused by the salmonella outbreak.

Consuming products that have become affected by salmonella can cause serious issues for young children and the elderly. The illness can cause fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. These symptoms typically last for four to seven days and often go away without treatment.

The following are the affected products in the Honey Smacks cereal recall.

15.3 oz Honey Smacks (with limited distribution outside the U.S.) — These products have a UPC of 3800039103 and Best By dates of June 14, 2018 through June 14, 2019.

— These products have a UPC of 3800039103 and Best By dates of June 14, 2018 through June 14, 2019. 23 oz Honey Smacks — These ones have a UPC of 3800014810 and Best By dates of June 14, 2018 through June 14, 2019.

Kellogg Company notes that the products in the recall sold outside the U.S. were sent to several countries and areas. These places are Costa Rica, Guatemala, Mexico, the Caribbean, Guam, Tahiti and Saipan.

Kellogg Company is advising customers that have products included in the Honey Smacks cereal recall to discard them. Customers that have bought affected products and do so are able to call the company to receive a refund.

