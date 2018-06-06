IHOP Name Change Doesn’t Sit Well With Pankcake Fans

Dine Brands Global Inc’s (NYSE: DIN ) IHOP has announced that it is planning to change its name.

The announcement was made by the company via its Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR ) account. It includes a video that shows the “P” at the end of its name flipping to become a “b”. The company has been asking fans what it believes the “b” in IHOb will stand for.

While it’s still unknown why the company is changing its name, we do know that the switch isn’t sitting well with fans. The following are comments from Twitter users reacting to the name change.

“It’s not like there’s any IHOP brand confusion. Someone looking at IHOP and going “No, let’s not go there, I want breakfast, not just pancakes” has happened exactly zero times in history.”

“IHOB oh, boy Dine Brands what are you thinking? I say stick with IHOP.”

“Do you realize how many millions of dollars it will cost to change IHOp to IHOb? This has to be a stunt. No way they really do it.”

“when we are old we r going to be typing AMEN under Facebook posts asking us if we remember when ihob was ihop.”

“IHOP is changing its name to IHOB and while people think it stands for “breakfast” I’m putting my money on BETRAYAL.”

IHOP says that it will reveal the reason for the name change, as well as what the “b” in its new name stands for, on Monday, June 11, 2018.

