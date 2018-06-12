Why Is In-N-Out Burger Closed in All of Texas?

In-N-Out Burger has temporarily closed its doors in all of Texas after discovering some quality issues with its hamburger buns.

The popular West Coast burger chain is closed for all of today and for the foreseeable future as it there is no set reopening date. A customer service representative for the company said that the chain is hoping to reopen all its Texas locations when new bread shipments arrive.

In-N-Out Burger did not give out any details regarding what was wrong with the buns, but it said that there were “no food safety concerns,” according to a statement released by the company’s executive vice president Bob Lang Jr.

This is Lang Jr.’s full statement:

At In-N-Out Burgers, we have always served the highest quality food with no compromise. We recently discovered that our buns in Texas do not meet the quality standards that we demand. There was and are no food safety concerns. We decided to close all of our Texas stores until we are confident that we can serve our normal high-quality bun. A new shipment of buns is on the way and we expect to reopen within the next 24 hours. We apologize for any inconvenience this closure may cause for our customers.

In-N-Out Burger has locations in several areas of Texas, including Austin, San Antonio and the Dallas-Fort Worth Area.