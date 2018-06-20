Wednesday Apple Rumors: iOS 12 Beta Hints at New Apple Watch

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of a new smartwatch. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

New Watch: A look at the code inside the newest iOS 12 beta hints at a new Apple Watch, reports BGR. This code includes references to “Watch4,1, Watch4,2, Watch4,3 and Watch4,4.” This is the same trend that the code uses for the current line of smartwatches. However, it has “3” in place of where the fours are in the code. This may suggest that a new Watch will be shown off by the company later this year when iOS 12 launches. This would likely put the launch in September.

Czech Republic: A new rumor claims that Apple Pay may be coming to the Czech Republic soon, 9to5Mac notes. According to this rumor, the tech company is preparing to launch Pay in the Czech Republic sometime in August. The rumor suggests that the initial launch will be through Moneta Money Bank. Previous rumors have also claimed that the service would launch in the Czech Republic from Q1 to Q3 of 2018.

Sesame Workshop: AAPL is working with Sesame Workshop to create original content for kids, reports Variety. The deal will have Sesame Workshop working to create three types of shows for the company. This includes live-action, animated and puppet shows. None of these shows will be Sesame Street and will instead be original creations.

