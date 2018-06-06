JetBlue Emotional Support Animals Policy Gets Tightened Up

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU ) shares were lower on Wednesday as the company announced that it has tightened up the restriction of emotional support animals.

The airline said that it is following other airlines in adding stricter policies regarding whether or not its passengers can bring emotional support animals on board. The company said that starting on July 1, it will require those customers to submit forms from a veterinarian vouching for the animal’s fitness and vaccinations.

JetBlue said that customers will have to tell the company 48 hours in advance if they will be traveling with a support animal. Plus, these passengers will have to accept liability if the animal hurts someone or damages property.

This liability clause is similar to the one that other airlines have implemented, and perhaps even tougher than other airlines. While service animals such as guide dogs need special training, support animals don’t need this kind of training.

As things stand, JetBlue and other airlines wave pet fees for support animals, but the number of support animals has increased considerably. Plus, the government is considering adding new restrictions to the inclusion of support animals and fees associated with them.

JBLU shares were down about 0.3% on Wednesday on the news. The stock soared in February and March, but came back down to Earth in May and June.