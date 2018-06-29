July 4th 2018: Are Banks Open on Independence Day?

July 4th is only five days away as next Wednesday we will celebrate this country’s independence and many are wondering: are banks open on Independence Day?

The holiday is a time to spend with family and enjoy the fireworks, have some barbecue, drink some cold ones and catch up with your friends and family as you enjoy the day off. However, many people still want to run errands on July 4th in case they need to buy something to prepare for the holiday.

As far as banks go, most of them will be closed on Independence Day, but make sure you call your local branch a few days ahead of time in order to see if they are actually closed. In some cases, banks will be closed for a few days during the holiday season, so make sure you call well in advance.

Here are some of the major banks that will be shuttering their doors on July 4th, although there may be some branches within these banks that will have limited hours on the day: