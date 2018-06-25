10 July 4th Quotes to Celebrate Independence Day 2018

What are some of your favorite July 4th quotes?

We have compiled 10 of the best ones in honor of the most important day in American history, which signifies our liberation from Europe’s colonialism and the beginning of the greatest country in the world. July 4th is a great holiday as it’s the ideal time to visit your folks or friends and spend some time on the beach or barbecuing at home.

Browse through the next few slides to check out the quotes we chose for you to share during this historic time of the year. Feel free to share any or all of them on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or other social media outlets.

Check them out.

July 4th Quotes

“I always have the most fun on the Fourth of July. You don’t have to exchange any gifts. You just go to the beach and watch fireworks. It’s always fun.” -James Lafferty

“No other date on the calendar more potently symbolizes all that our nation stands for than the Fourth of July. ” -Mac Thornberry

July 4th Quotes

“I believe the essence of the Independence Day is missing. We celebrate it like any other holiday, which is wrong. We must celebrate our independence everyday, not just on one day of the year.” Arin Paul

“That which distinguishes this day from all others is that then both orators and artillerymen shoot blank cartridges.” -John Burroughs

July 4th Quotes

“Let freedom never perish in your hands.” -Joseph Addison

“The United States is the only country with a known birthday.” -James G. Blaine

July 4th Quotes

“One flag, one land, one heart, one hand, One Nation evermore!” -Oliver Wendell Homes

“Freedom is never given; it is won.” -A. Philip Randolph

July 4th Quotes