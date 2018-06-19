5 Juneteenth Images to Celebrate Emancipation Day on June 19

Today, June 19, 2018, is Emancipation Day and InvestorPlace is celebrating with a collection of Juneteenth images to share online.

Emancipation Day specifically celebrates the complete abolition of slavery in the U.S. While President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation went into effect on January 1, 1863, Texas was outside of its effect. It wasn’t until June 19, 1865 that the change hit Texas when Union Army General Gordon Granger announced the emancipation of slaves at Galveston Island.

Here’s what Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR ) are saying about the holiday.

“Celebrating #Juneteenth today – recognizing we’ve come a long way, but we still got a long way left to go.”

“On #Juneteenth, we celebrate emancipation and remember the long struggle for freedom.”

“On Juneteenth, we mark the end of slavery in America and the liberation of our bodies & our minds. Let’s acknowledge today that the work goes on to make this country truly equal for all people, and that power cedes nothing without a demand.”

“Wishing a Happy Juneteenth to all of my brothers and sisters celebrating!”

“Today is Juneteenth. Let it be a celebration and a reminder to create and encourage more humanity in the world. ❤”

You can check out the following gallery for a collection of images to share on Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ), Instagram and Twitter for Emancipation Day.

