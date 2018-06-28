KB Home (KBH) Stock Pops After Hours as Revenue Gains 10% Y2Y

KB Home (NYSE: KBH ) had a positive Thursday afternoon as the company reported its latest quarterly earnings results, which topped analysts’ expectations, while its revenue surged.

For its second quarter of fiscal 2018, the homebuilding company said that its adjusted profit came in at around $57.31 million, or 57 cents per share. The figure was well ahead of its earnings from the year-ago quarter of $31.78 million, or 33 cents per share.

Analysts were calling for KB Home to bring in about 48 cents per share on an adjusted basis., according to data compiled from a Thomson Reuters survey. The homebuilding giant’s revenue was also a strong point for the period as it rose from $1 billion to $1.1 billion, a 10% increase year-over-year.

“In the quarter, we produced double-digit revenue growth, expanded our operating margin and significantly improved our profitability, reflecting solid execution on our core business strategy,” said Jeffrey Mezger, chairman, president and CEO.

“Moreover, we measurably increased our absorptions per community by 15%,” he added. “This result underscores our success in attracting consumers with our personalized Built-to-Order homebuying experience and the targeted positioning of our communities in markets that are continuing to exhibit strong demand.”

KBH stock was up more than 4.4% after the bell following the company’s strong quarterly earnings showing. The stock also gained about 1.6% during regular trading hours ahead of its report.