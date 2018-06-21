KFC Pickled Fried Chicken Is Now a Thing

KFC is rolling out pickled fried chicken, which is a new food offering from the chain that is supposed to attract lovers of the classic burger design with pickles, except it has chicken.

Source: Shutterstock

The fried chicken chain announced that the Pickle Fried Chicken is being launched today, which is a very limited-time menu item that combines to of the country’s favorite flavors in fried chicken and pickles. The idea is “to create the ultimate comfort food mashup of KFC pickle-sauced Extra Crispy Chicken,” according to a press release by the company.

The move is similar to something Chick-fil-A did many years ago in introducing a fried chicken sandwich with pickles. KFC’s decision is likely inspired by this sandwich, although the company says that the move comes as many of its fans have been begging for more pickles on their Crispy Colonel Sandwich, which is a surprise for its fan base of fried chicken lovers and pickle flavor enthusiasts across the country.

“People are crazy about pickles, and pickle-flavored products are becoming today’s trendiest menu item,” said Andrea Zahumensky, KFC U.S. CMO. “Pickles and fried chicken are a match made in heaven, with tastemakers everywhere pairing these flavors. Our guests have been clamoring for more pickles – especially since we launched the Crispy Colonel Sandwich™ – so we’re giving them what they want by coating our Extra Crispy™ Chicken with a mouthwatering pickle sauce that delivers a craveable punch of pickle in every bite!”