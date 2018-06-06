Vegetarian News: KFC to Test Faux Fried ‘Chicken’

Yum! Brands, Inc.’s (NYSE: YUM ) KFC is planning to test out faux chicken in the U.K.

The reports claim that the restaurant chain is looking to introduce a vegetarian version of its fired chicken to customers. This vegetarian fried chicken will include the same 11 spices that are used in all of the company’s other chicken products.

KFC says that it doesn’t have much information to reveal about the project to test vegetarian fried chicken. It notes that this is because it is still in the early stages of developing the product and doesn’t have it quite ready for customers just yet.

“Once we’ve perfected the recipe we aim to test with customers this year, and if all goes well, we hope to launch a new vegetarian option in 2019, KFC said in a statement to Food Beast.

KFC’s decision to try out vegetarian fried chicken is part of its effort to create more low-calorie meals for customers. It also claims that a vegetarian version of its fired chicken will be a more healthy option that might appeal to some of its customers.

KFC says that when it does decide to test out the vegetarian fried chicken, it will be in the U.K. However, it also notes that it isn’t against selling the chicken in other markets, so long as the initial tests go well.

It isn’t just KFC that is looking at alternatives to real meat for its products. Several other fast food chains are now offering vegetarian and vegan options for customers that choose not to consume real meat.

