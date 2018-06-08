Kia Recall 2018: Which Models Have Airbags That May Not Inflate?

A Kia recall was issued on Friday as some of the company’s vehicles have issues with their airbags that may prevent them from getting deployed.

The automaker announced today that it will be recalling more than 507,000 vehicles in the U.S. that contain an electronic glitch that could make the airbags fail to deploy during a crash. The move came after a March announcement from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), stating that the agency was investigating a number of crashes linked to this issue.

The agency is investigating both Kia and its affiliate Hyundai Motor Corp after the airbag flaw may have led to the death to 10 crashes involving two of the automakers’ vehicles. In these crashes, four people were killed and another six were injured.

The two Korean automakers have now recalled nearly 1.1 million U.S. vehicles to tackle the issue. The NHTSA said in March that it knew about six serious crashes linked with the airbags failing to deploy in frontal crashes, including four in 2011 model Hyundai Sonatas and two in 2012 and 2013 Kia Forte vehicles.

The 2013 Forte crash took place in Canada. The recall affects Kia Fortes from the model years 2010 through 2013, Kia Optimas from the model years 2011 through 2013, Kia Optima Hybrids from 2011 and 2012, as well as Sedona vehicles.

The carmaker said that the airbag control unit may short circuit as they are susceptible to electrical overstress. The company does not have a fix for the issue yet but it is working with its supplier on the issue.