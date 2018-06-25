Leaving Netflix in July 2018: 34 Things to Watch Before They Go

What’s leaving Netflix in July 2018?
The upcoming month will see plenty of great movies added to the online subscription streaming service, but we will also be missing out on a lot of great films that will no longer be available in July. Nevertheless, you still have about 5 days to watch these great titles, which includes the entire Bring It On franchise.
There’s plenty of time in June and some of the movies you can see during this time include thriller Michael Clayton, teen laugh-fest Beerfest, the original Scary Movie, the third movie in the Scream franchise and several others, offering up a wide variety of flicks for you to enjoy.
Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in July 2018:
- Along Came Polly
- An Honest Liar
- Beerfest
- Before Midnight
- Bring It On
- Bring It On Again
- Bring It On: All or Nothing
- Bring It On: Fight to the Finish
- Bring It On: In It to Win It
- Cocktail
- Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close
- Lethal Weapon
- Lethal Weapon 2
- Lethal Weapon 3
- Lethal Weapon 4
- Little Women
- Michael Clayton
- Midnight in Paris
- Pandemic
- Rugrats Go Wild
- Scary Movie
- Scream 3
- Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
- The Art of War
- Tropic Thunder
- V for Vendetta
- Breakfast at Tiffany’s
- Alpha & Omega: Journey to Bear Kingdom
- Serena
- Alice Through the Looking Glass
- Wild Hogs
- Changeling
- Wanted
- A Cinderella Story
NFLX stock fell 6.5% on Monday.