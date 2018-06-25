Leaving Netflix in July 2018: 34 Things to Watch Before They Go

What’s leaving Netflix in July 2018?

Source: Netflix

The upcoming month will see plenty of great movies added to the online subscription streaming service, but we will also be missing out on a lot of great films that will no longer be available in July. Nevertheless, you still have about 5 days to watch these great titles, which includes the entire Bring It On franchise.

There’s plenty of time in June and some of the movies you can see during this time include thriller Michael Clayton, teen laugh-fest Beerfest, the original Scary Movie, the third movie in the Scream franchise and several others, offering up a wide variety of flicks for you to enjoy.

Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in July 2018:

Along Came Polly

An Honest Liar

Beerfest

Before Midnight

Bring It On

Bring It On Again

Bring It On: All or Nothing

Bring It On: Fight to the Finish

Bring It On: In It to Win It

Cocktail

Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close

Lethal Weapon

Lethal Weapon 2

Lethal Weapon 3

Lethal Weapon 4

Little Women

Michael Clayton

Midnight in Paris

Pandemic

Rugrats Go Wild

Scary Movie

Scream 3

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

The Art of War

Tropic Thunder

V for Vendetta

Breakfast at Tiffany’s

Alpha & Omega: Journey to Bear Kingdom

Serena

Alice Through the Looking Glass

Wild Hogs

Changeling

Wanted

A Cinderella Story

NFLX stock fell 6.5% on Monday.