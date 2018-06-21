Longest Day of the Year Memes: Images to Celebrate the Summer Solstice

What are your favorite longest day of the year memes?

Source: Shutterstock

Today is the summer solstice, which marks the day in which we have the most amount of sunlight due to the Earth’s rotational axis, which exposes it to the most amount of sunlight over the course of 24 hours compared to any other day of the year.

In honor of the solstice, we have compiled six memes for you to share on social media in order to remind others that summer is here and the days will only get shorter from here on out.

Browse through the next few slides to check them out, pick your favorite and share it on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and other social media outlets.

Longest Day of the Year Memes

Longest Day of the Year Memes

Longest Day of the Year Memes

Longest Day of the Year Memes

Longest Day of the Year Memes

Longest Day of the Year Memes