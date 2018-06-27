Marijuana News: Oklahoma Becomes 30th State to Legalize Medical Marijuana

A new bit of marijuana news is that Oklahoma is now among the 30 states in the U.S. that allows the legal use of medical marijuana.

Source: Shutterstock

The change was made by voters on Tuesday during Oklahoma’s midterms. The result of the vote was 57% in favor of the new law and 43% standing against it. The change will allow doctors to prescribe patients medical marijuana for any reason they see fit.

The new laws in Oklahoma will allow those with special state IDs to carry up to three ounces of the drug on them at a time. They can also have another eight ounces at home. The law will also let them grow six mature plants and six seedlings at home.

Oklahoma’s new marijuana laws also dictate other weed products that citizens are allowed to keep in their homes. This includes allowing up to 72 ounces worth of edible products infused with the drug and one ounce on the drug in concentrated form, reports Fortune.

Oklahoma legalizing medical marijuana has it joining a growing list of states that support the drug for medical use. They are as follows.

Alaska

Arizona

Arkansas

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

Florida

Hawaii

Illinios

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Montana

Nevada

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New Mexico

New York

North Dakota

Ohio

Oklahoma

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

Vermont

Washinton

West Virginia

There are also a few states that allow for the recreational use of the drug.Tourism to these states to take part in marijuana has been growing. To meet this demand, there are now several hotels that allow customers to take cannabis during their stay. You can learn more about that marijuana news at this link.

