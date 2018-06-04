McDonald’s Self-Ordering Kiosks Coming in Droves

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD ) is planning to greatly expand the umber of locations in the U.S. with self-ordering kiosks.

Steve Easterbrook, the CEO of McDonald’s, says that the company is planning to add self-ordering kiosks to 1,000 locations a quarter. The CEO says that the plan is to keep this up for the next eight to nine quarters.

Easterbrook says that this effort will help bring McDonald’s locations in the U.S. up to date with those in other parts of the world. Self-ordering kiosks are already present at most locations in Canada, the U.K., and Australia.

There’s also another reason that McDoanld’s is looking to add the self-ordering kiosks to its stores in the U.S. Easterbrook says that the chain has noticed that customers are willing to order more the longer they stick around. Providing a more comforting atmosphere where customers can simply order from their tables can help with this, reports CNBC.

McDonald’s has been working lately to add more ordering options for customers in the U.S. This includes the recent addition of mobile ordering. This allows customers to place orders and wait for them in their cars. There are special parking spots set aside for customers placing these types of orders.

McDonald’s is also looking to take its business even further with delivery. The company has already been offering delivery in some parts of the U.S. However, it hopes to expand it by offering the service at even more locations.

MCD stock was up slightly as of Monday afternoon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.