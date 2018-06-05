McHQ: McDonald’s Unveils New Chicago Headquarters

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD ) announced that the company has opened its new Chicago headquarters, which marks a return to its place of origin after 47 years.

The burger chain said that the headquarters are now in the West Loop neighborhood and they officially opened on Monday after being revealed from beneath a 70-foot tall, 470-foot wide wrap dotted with Big Macs. CEO Steve Easterbrook said returning to Chicago would help the chain attract top talent and adapt to changing tastes.

“We firmly believe that part of the importance of the move downtown is that it gets us closer to our customers, it gets us closer to competition, it gets us closer to the trends that are shaping the future of society,” he said at the opening. The new McDonald’s headquarters is located within blocks of several famous restaurants, owned by chefs such as Grant Achatz, Graham Elliot, and Stephanie Izard in an area known for its night life.

The new McDonald’s headquarters will host about 2,000 of the company’s employees and it will feature “work neighborhoods” to give employees their choice in what environment will suit their work best with open floor plans, communal tables, huddle rooms and an on-site “IT Tech Bar” that was designed after Apple’s Genius Bar.

MCD stock fell about 0.4% on Tuesday despite the company’s grand opening.