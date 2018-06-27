McDonald’s Muffin Tops to Join Breakfast Menu

McDonald’s (NYSE: MCD ) is hoping to draw customers back to breakfast with a new menu item.

The new menu item coming to the chain’s breakfast offerings is muffin tops. This will have the chain just selling the tops of the muffins and not the stumps that are under them. This is part of its goal to entice breakfast customers back after losing focus on them.

The idea of selling just the tops of muffins ins’t one unique to McDonald’s. The idea actually comes from an old episode of Seinfeld. The problem in the episode was that it left them with just loads of extra stumps laying around, reports Bloomberg.

Here are some of the reactions from Twitter (NYSE: TWTR ) users about McDonald’s muffin top plans for breakfast.

“McDonald’s is going to start selling muffin tops, even though they’ve already sold me plenty of jelly rolls.”

“if you sell only muffin tops you are no longer selling muffins you are selling soft cookies.”

“Well, if @McDonalds now selling muffin tops isn’t the best news I’ve heard all year then I don’t know what is.”

“McDonald’s is selling muffin tops & we officially live in a Seinfeld episode.”

“mcdonald’s says they’re gonna start selling muffin tops but im pretty sure they already sold me one when i bought 16 cookies and 3 large fries”

There’s still no word on when customers can expect the muffin tops to starting showing up at McDonald’s locations, but it will likely be in the near future.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.