McDonald’s to Test Eco-Friendly Straws in U.S. by Year-End

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD ) is planning to test eco-friendly straws in the U.S. later this year.

Source: Shutterstock

McDonald’s says that the tests will take place at select locations in the U.S. There are also plans from the company to test out these types of straws at stores in France, Sweden, Norway and Australia.

“McDonald’s is committed to using our scale for good and working to find sustainable solutions for plastic straws globally,” Francesca DeBiase Executive Vice President of Global Supply Chain and Sustainability at McDonald’s, said in a statement. “We are testing straw alternatives in other countries to provide the best experience for our customers. We hope this work will support industry wide change and bring sustainable solutions to scale.”

This won’t be the first time that McDonald’s has given eco-friendly straws a chance. There were similar tests that took place in the U.K. The company is actually go so far as to ban plastic straws from its stores in the country. It’s also considering a similar ban in the rest of the world.

McDonald’s also isn’t the only organization that is considering a plastic straw ban. NYC is also looking at legislation that would have it banning plastic straws from restaurants in the city. Councilman Rafael Espinal is responsible for the bill. He was inspired to make it after hearing a story about a whale washing up on a beach in Spain with 60 pounds of trash in its stomach.

