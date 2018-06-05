Miss America Swimsuit Competition Is No More

The Miss America beauty pageant will no longer include a swimsuit competition.

Source: Shutterstock

The news was announced by the organization in a video on its website. This video simply shows a white silhouette of a bikini disappearing in a cloud of smoke. The bikini is then replaced with the words “Miss America 2.0 2019.”

A small description that accompanies this video states that “We’re changing out of our swimsuits and into a whole new era.” The description also includes the hashtags #byebyebikini #MissAmerica2019.

Here’s how some Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR ) users are reacting to the news about the Miss America beauty pageant dropping the swimsuit competition.

“So by eliminating judging based on appearance, as well as removing the swimsuit competition, Miss America will end up being a very boring version of America’s Got Talent. Why can’t women have a contest based on appearance if they want one?”

“oh no if Miss America drops the swimsuit portion then women will only be judged harshly on their appearance every time they post anything online.”

“Miss America will no longer judge contestants based on their physical appearance. They are eliminating swimsuit and evening gown competitions in favor of judging women based on their confidence & self-esteem. I swear to God. This is a real story.”

“Miss America is ending the swimsuit part of the competition this year and judging not on outward appearance but on talent and what the contestants have to say. This is amazing.”

“If Miss America contestants want to be judged on their brains not their bodies, they should go & study neuroscience.”

