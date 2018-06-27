New on Netflix in July 2018: 25 New Netflix Movies

What’s new on Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX ) in the month of July 2018?

Source: Netflix

There are plenty of great films coming to the online streaming service next month, which also means that plenty of great other ones will be departing. Nevertheless, today we are focusing on what’s coming to the service and there’s plenty to choose from in every major movie category.

Comedy lovers will be happy to hear that the Adam Sandler classic Happy Gilmore about a struggling hockey player turned pro golfer will be hitting your smart device’s or laptop’s screen. Old-school cartoon lovers will enjoy the early 2000s film adaptation of Scooby Doo, as well as its sequel Scooby Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed.

Here are 25 of the best films coming next month to Netflix, including the original Jurassic Park as the new Jurassic World film hits theaters:

July 1

“Bo Burnham: what.”

“Chocolat”

“Deceived”

“Finding Neverland”

“Get Smart”

“Happy Gilmore”

“Interview with the Vampire”

“Journey to the Center of the Earth”

“Jurassic Park”

“Scooby-Doo”

“Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed”

“Spanglish”

“Stealth”

“Swordfish”

“The Boondock Saints”

“The Princess Diaries”

“Troy”

“Van Helsing”

“We the Marines”

July 5

“Blue Valentine”

July 7

“Scream 4”

July 12

“Gone Baby Gone”

July 22

“An Education”

July 24

“The Warning” (Netflix Film)

July 29

“Her”

NFLX stock fell about 1% on Monday.