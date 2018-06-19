New Starbucks Drinks 2018: Meet the Mango Dragonfruit Refresher

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX ) is rolling out a new Starbucks drink that is being added to the company’s permanent menu in the Mango Dragonfruit Refresher.

Source: Shutterstock

The coffee chain announced that it is anticipating the beginning of summer by expanding its permanent menu with a new, refreshing drink that is designed to appease all tropical fruit lovers. The Mango Dragonfruit Refresher will be added to the company’s menus in the U.S. and Canada.

Starbucks describes the beverage as being a tea-like refreshment that features “sweet, tropical flavors” of mango and dragon fruit. Plus, it contains no artificial coloring or any added sweeteners.

It will still have an appealing look as its vibrant magenta hue comes from the chain’s hand-shaken pieces of red-fleshed dragon fruit, which are specially mixed into each drink to ensure they are fresh and natural. “People love both the flavor and the color,” said Alicia Binion of Starbucks research and development, who created the new beverage.

“It’s bright and vivid, something you would want to take a picture of to share with friends.” The beverage has already attracted the attention of food and drink lovers all over Instagram as the social media app’s avid users have started sharing pictures of the new Starbucks drink, offering their reviews on the product.

SBUX stock fell a fraction of a percentage after the bell Tuesday.