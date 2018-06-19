Pizza Hut Promises Antibiotic-Free Chicken by 2022

Pizza Hut — owned by Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM ) — announced that it will only carry antibiotic-free chicken by 2022 as part of an initiative to be more health conscious about what its consumers eat.

The pizza chain said on Tuesday that it was planning on slowly transitioning to chicken that is entirely raised free of antibiotics within four years of today. The announcement applies to its chicken wings as well as chicken as a pizza topping.

“Today’s announcement to no longer serve chicken raised with antibiotics by 2022 demonstrates our commitment to serve food that not only tastes great, but that customers can feel good about eating,” Marianne Radley, Pizza Hut’s chief brand officer, said in a statement.

“Our customers are our business, and we will continue to push ourselves to ensure that we are delivering the quality food and quality experience our customers expect and deserve,” Radley added.

Research, which includes a 2013 report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, reveals evidence that antibiotic overuse is contributing to the rise of super-strong bacteria, or superbugs, that are immune to antibiotics as their immune systems have evolved to overcome bacteria.

If the overuse of bacteria on animals continues, this means that we may soon live in a place where we can no longer treat infections using antibiotics, for both humans animals.

YUM stock fell about 2.1% on Tuesday.