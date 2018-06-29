PlayStation Plus Free Games for July 2018

Sony (NYSE: SNE ) unveiled its July 2018 selection of PlayStation Plus free games, which includes a variety of titles for its three main consoles, the PS4, the PS3 and the PS Vita.

One of the PS4 games that’s available for a free download to Plus subscribers all month is Absolver, which is a martial-arts focused, role-playing video game were you play as warrior characters who battle other characters. PS4 owners will also be able to play Heavy Rain, which features four protagonists involved with the mystery of the Origami Killer.

PS3 gamers will be able to download Deception IV: The Nightmare Princess, which is an expanded version of Blood Ties and the game revisits the classic 1996 game Devil’s Deception. For the PS3, you can also play Rayman 3 HD, which is a platform game from the classic Rayman franchise.

PS Vita gamers will be in for a treat as well as they’ll be able to play Space Overlords, which is a game where you have to save the world from evil overlords who are destroying the cosmos–the game is also available for PS4. PS Vita gamers will also be able to play Zero Escape: Zero Time Dilemma, which is an adventure game that features a kidnapping that you have to solve.

