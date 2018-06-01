PlayStation Plus Free Games for June 2018

Sony Corp (ADR) (NYSE: SNE ) has released the June selection of PlayStation Plus free games, which are free for download as long as you’re subscribed to the company’s Plus service.

Source: Sony

One of the PS4 games that’s available next month is Trials Fusion, a platform racing video game with great controls, graphics, level design, amount of content and a futuristic setting. The other PS4 game for the month is XCOM 2, a turn-based tactics game that’s a sequel to the 2012 game XCOM: Enemy Unknown.

PS3 owners will also have two games for the month of June, including Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Future Soldier, which is a third-person shooter that relies on tactics and a knack for battle, much like other Tom Clancy games. If you own a PS3, you will also be able to play vehicular combat game Zombie Driver HD, which is set in a zombie apocalypse caused by a chemical accident from a secret government plan.

PS Vita owners will be able to play Atomic Ninjas, which is a multiplayer game where you play as ninjas who can play in modes such as deathmatch and capture the flag. The other game available for PS Vita owners is Squares, which will also be available all throughout the month of June.

SNE stock is up 1.3% Friday.