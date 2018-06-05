Qatar Airways CEO Sparks Controversy With Sexist Statement

The Qatar Airways CEO is having to eat his words after making a sexist statement regarding whether or not women would be suited to run an airline such as his.

CEO Akbar Al Baker was asked in an interview how he could reduce gender inequality in the aviation industry, and he responded, in reference to Qatar Airways: “Of course it has to be led by a man because it is a very challenging position.”

These comments came in front of reporters after Al Baker was elected chairman of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) at the group’s annual meeting in Sydney, Australia. His comments were recorded and posted to YouTube.

He was asked about gender inequality at airlines in the Middle East and he said: “not in Qatar Airways.” The questioner interjected, saying “but certainly it’s being led by a man, so …”

Al Baker thensaid that “of course” it “has to be led by a man.” The crowd reacted with shouts and disdain for the Qatar Airways CEO and his comments. Al Baker was then asked about these statements for comment and the company said that he was simply referring to one individual, not the staff in general.

“Qatar Airways firmly believes in gender equality in the workplace and our airline has been a pioneer in our region in this regard, as the first airline to employ female pilots, as one of the first to train and employ female engineers, and with females represented through to senior vice president positions within the airline,” he added.