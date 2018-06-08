R.I.P. Anthony Bourdain: 7 Things to Remember About the Celebrity Chef

Anthony Bourdain, the celebrity chef that hosted Parts Unknown, has passed away.

Source: Shutterstock

Anthony Bourdain’s death was suicide by hanging. He was found dead by his friend Eric Ripert in his hotel room on Friday morning. The TV personality was 61 years old at the time of his passing.

Here are a few things to remember about Anthony Bourdain.

His rise to fame started in 1999 after posting an article in the New Yorker titled Don’t Eat Before Reading This.

This article went on to become a book in 2000 titled Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly.

Following the publication and success of this book, Anthony Bourdain started to host various shows on Food Network and Travel Channel.

The show on Travel Channel, Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations, earned him two Emmy Awards.

He then went on to join CNN and become the host of Parts Unknown in 2013.

He was given a Peabody Award in 2013 for his work on the show.

The show was in its 11th season at the time of Anthony Bourdain’s passing.

“Journalists drop into a situation, ask a question, and people sort of tighten up,” Anthony Bourdain told NPR’s Fresh Air in a 2016 interview. “Whereas if you sit down with people and just say, ‘Hey what makes you happy? What do you like to eat?’ They’ll tell you extraordinary things, many of which have nothing to do with food.”

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.