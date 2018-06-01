(Even More) Sears Stores Closing 2018: List of 63 New Locations to Close

Sears Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SHLD) has announced plans to close down even more stores.
The new Sears stores closing 2018 list includes the following Sears and Kmart locations.
- Sears, 10001 N Metro Parkway, West Phoenix, AZ
- Sears 100 S Puente Hills Mall City, Industry, CA
- Sears 7902 Citrus Park Town Center, Tampa, FL
- Sears 320 Towne Center Circle, Sanford, FL
- Sears 2201 Henderson Mill Road, N.E. Atlanta, GA
- Sears 1300 Southlake Mall, Morrow, GA
- Sears 2100 Pleasant Hill Road, Duluth, GA
- Sears 320 W Kimberly Road, Davenport, IA
- Sears #2 Hawthorn Center, Vernon Hills, IL
- Sears #2 Fox Valley Center, Aurora, IL
- Sears 6136 W Grand Avenue, Gurnee, IL
- Sears 104 West White Oaks Mall, Springfield, IL
- Sears 2415 Sagamore Pkwy, S Lafayette, IN
- Sears 40 Muncie Mall, Muncie, IN
- Sears 6020 E 82Nd Street, Indianapolis, IN
- Sears 1781 Sw Wanamaker Road, Topeka, KS
- Sears Alexandria Mall, Alexandria, LA
- Sears Hwys 114 & 128, Peabody, MA
- Sears Eastfield Mall, Springfield, MA
- Sears 3191 S Linden Road, Flint, MI
- Sears 18900 Michigan Avenue, Dearborn, MI
- Sears 14100 Lakeside Circle, Sterling Heights, MI
- Sears 1212 S Airport Road, W Traverse City, MI
- Sears Shingle Creek Crossing, Brooklyn Ctr, MN
- Sears Miller Hill Mall, Duluth, MN
- Sears 250 S County Center Way, St. Louis, MO
- Sears #1 Chesterfield Mall, Chesterfield, MO
- Sears 1000 Turtle Creek Drive, Hattiesburg, MS
- Sears 1515 Grand Avenue, Billings, MT
- Sears 2800 S Columbia Road, Grand Forks, ND
- Sears 300 Quaker Bridge Mall, Lawrenceville, NJ
- Sears 2341 Rt 66, Ocean, NJ
- Sears 2501 Mt Holly Road, Burlington, NJ
- Sears 10000 Coors Bypass, N.W. Albuquerque, NM
- Sears 3649 Erie Blvd E, De Witt / Syracuse, NY
- Sears 2400 Elida Road, Lima, OH
- Sears 17271 Southpark Center, Strongsville, OH
- Sears 300 S Hills Village, Pittsburgh/South Hills, PA
- Sears 1000 Robinson Center Drive, Pittsburgh, PA
- Sears 205 W Blackstock Road, Spartanburg, SC
- Sears 3101 N Main Street, Anderson, SC
- Sears 3400 Empire Mall, Sioux Falls, SD
- Sears 2931 Knoxville Center Drive, Knoxville, TN
- Sears 2401 S Stemmons Freeway, Lewisville, TX
- Sears 1800 Green Oaks Road, Fort Worth, TX
- Sears 11200 Lakeline Mall Drive, Cedar Park, TX
- Sears Golden Triangle Mall, Denton, TX
- Sears 4502 S Steele Street, Tacoma, WA
- Kmart 910 North China Lake Blvd, Ridgecrest, CA
- Kmart 9881 W 58Th Avenue, Arvada, CO
- Kmart 5400 E Busch Blvd, Tampa, FL
- Kmart 4303 Nawiliwili Road, Lihue, HI
- Kmart 2535 Hubbell Avenue, Des Moines, IA
- Kmart 5909 E State Street, Rockford, IL
- Kmart 4070 Ryan Street, Lake Charles, LA
- Kmart 215 North Central Avenue, Duluth, MN
- Kmart 24 34 Barbour Avenue, Passaic/Clifton, NJ
- Kmart 2100 Carlisle Avenue, Albuquerque, NM
- Kmart 1000 Montauk Highway, West Babylon, NY
- Kmart 25301 Rockaway Blvd, Rosedale, NY
- Kmart 12350 N E Sandy Blvd, Portland, OR
- Kmart 1072 Mountain Laurel Plaza, Latrobe, PA
- Kmart 5000 San Dario, Laredo, TX
