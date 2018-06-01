Home > Stock Picks > Hot Stocks > (Even More) Sears Stores Closing 2018: List of 63 New Locations to Close

(Even More) Sears Stores Closing 2018: List of 63 New Locations to Close

The list includes 15 Kmart stores

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer

Sears Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SHLD) has announced plans to close down even more stores.

Source: Mike Mozart via Flickr

The new Sears stores closing 2018 list includes the following Sears and Kmart locations.

  • Sears, 10001 N Metro Parkway, West Phoenix, AZ
  • Sears 100 S Puente Hills Mall City, Industry, CA
  • Sears 7902 Citrus Park Town Center, Tampa, FL
  • Sears 320 Towne Center Circle, Sanford, FL
  • Sears 2201 Henderson Mill Road, N.E. Atlanta, GA
  • Sears 1300 Southlake Mall, Morrow, GA
  • Sears 2100 Pleasant Hill Road, Duluth, GA
  • Sears 320 W Kimberly Road, Davenport, IA
  • Sears #2 Hawthorn Center, Vernon Hills, IL
  • Sears #2 Fox Valley Center, Aurora, IL
  • Sears 6136 W Grand Avenue, Gurnee, IL
  • Sears 104 West White Oaks Mall, Springfield, IL
  • Sears 2415 Sagamore Pkwy, S Lafayette, IN
  • Sears 40 Muncie Mall, Muncie, IN
  • Sears 6020 E 82Nd Street, Indianapolis, IN
  • Sears 1781 Sw Wanamaker Road, Topeka, KS
  • Sears Alexandria Mall, Alexandria, LA
  • Sears Hwys 114 & 128, Peabody, MA
  • Sears Eastfield Mall, Springfield, MA
  • Sears 3191 S Linden Road, Flint, MI
  • Sears 18900 Michigan Avenue, Dearborn, MI
  • Sears 14100 Lakeside Circle, Sterling Heights, MI
  • Sears 1212 S Airport Road, W Traverse City, MI
  • Sears Shingle Creek Crossing, Brooklyn Ctr, MN
  • Sears Miller Hill Mall, Duluth, MN
  • Sears 250 S County Center Way, St. Louis, MO
  • Sears #1 Chesterfield Mall, Chesterfield, MO
  • Sears 1000 Turtle Creek Drive, Hattiesburg, MS
  • Sears 1515 Grand Avenue, Billings, MT
  • Sears 2800 S Columbia Road, Grand Forks, ND
  • Sears 300 Quaker Bridge Mall, Lawrenceville, NJ
  • Sears 2341 Rt 66, Ocean, NJ
  • Sears 2501 Mt Holly Road, Burlington, NJ
  • Sears 10000 Coors Bypass, N.W. Albuquerque, NM
  • Sears 3649 Erie Blvd E, De Witt / Syracuse, NY
  • Sears 2400 Elida Road, Lima, OH
  • Sears 17271 Southpark Center, Strongsville, OH
  • Sears 300 S Hills Village, Pittsburgh/South Hills, PA
  • Sears 1000 Robinson Center Drive, Pittsburgh, PA
  • Sears 205 W Blackstock Road, Spartanburg, SC
  • Sears 3101 N Main Street, Anderson, SC
  • Sears 3400 Empire Mall, Sioux Falls, SD
  • Sears 2931 Knoxville Center Drive, Knoxville, TN
  • Sears 2401 S Stemmons Freeway, Lewisville, TX
  • Sears 1800 Green Oaks Road, Fort Worth, TX
  • Sears 11200 Lakeline Mall Drive, Cedar Park, TX
  • Sears Golden Triangle Mall, Denton, TX
  • Sears 4502 S Steele Street, Tacoma, WA
  • Kmart 910 North China Lake Blvd, Ridgecrest, CA
  • Kmart 9881 W 58Th Avenue, Arvada, CO
  • Kmart 5400 E Busch Blvd, Tampa, FL
  • Kmart 4303 Nawiliwili Road, Lihue, HI
  • Kmart 2535 Hubbell Avenue, Des Moines, IA
  • Kmart 5909 E State Street, Rockford, IL
  • Kmart 4070 Ryan Street, Lake Charles, LA
  • Kmart 215 North Central Avenue, Duluth, MN
  • Kmart 24 34 Barbour Avenue, Passaic/Clifton, NJ
  • Kmart 2100 Carlisle Avenue, Albuquerque, NM
  • Kmart 1000 Montauk Highway, West Babylon, NY
  • Kmart 25301 Rockaway Blvd, Rosedale, NY
  • Kmart 12350 N E Sandy Blvd, Portland, OR
  • Kmart 1072 Mountain Laurel Plaza, Latrobe, PA
  • Kmart 5000 San Dario, Laredo, TX

You can learn more about the Sears stores closing 2018 list by following this link.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

