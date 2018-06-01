(Even More) Sears Stores Closing 2018: List of 63 New Locations to Close

Sears Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: SHLD ) has announced plans to close down even more stores.

The new Sears stores closing 2018 list includes the following Sears and Kmart locations.

Sears, 10001 N Metro Parkway, West Phoenix, AZ

Sears 100 S Puente Hills Mall City, Industry, CA

Sears 7902 Citrus Park Town Center, Tampa, FL

Sears 320 Towne Center Circle, Sanford, FL

Sears 2201 Henderson Mill Road, N.E. Atlanta, GA

Sears 1300 Southlake Mall, Morrow, GA

Sears 2100 Pleasant Hill Road, Duluth, GA

Sears 320 W Kimberly Road, Davenport, IA

Sears #2 Hawthorn Center, Vernon Hills, IL

Sears #2 Fox Valley Center, Aurora, IL

Sears 6136 W Grand Avenue, Gurnee, IL

Sears 104 West White Oaks Mall, Springfield, IL

Sears 2415 Sagamore Pkwy, S Lafayette, IN

Sears 40 Muncie Mall, Muncie, IN

Sears 6020 E 82Nd Street, Indianapolis, IN

Sears 1781 Sw Wanamaker Road, Topeka, KS

Sears Alexandria Mall, Alexandria, LA

Sears Hwys 114 & 128, Peabody, MA

Sears Eastfield Mall, Springfield, MA

Sears 3191 S Linden Road, Flint, MI

Sears 18900 Michigan Avenue, Dearborn, MI

Sears 14100 Lakeside Circle, Sterling Heights, MI

Sears 1212 S Airport Road, W Traverse City, MI

Sears Shingle Creek Crossing, Brooklyn Ctr, MN

Sears Miller Hill Mall, Duluth, MN

Sears 250 S County Center Way, St. Louis, MO

Sears #1 Chesterfield Mall, Chesterfield, MO

Sears 1000 Turtle Creek Drive, Hattiesburg, MS

Sears 1515 Grand Avenue, Billings, MT

Sears 2800 S Columbia Road, Grand Forks, ND

Sears 300 Quaker Bridge Mall, Lawrenceville, NJ

Sears 2341 Rt 66, Ocean, NJ

Sears 2501 Mt Holly Road, Burlington, NJ

Sears 10000 Coors Bypass, N.W. Albuquerque, NM

Sears 3649 Erie Blvd E, De Witt / Syracuse, NY

Sears 2400 Elida Road, Lima, OH

Sears 17271 Southpark Center, Strongsville, OH

Sears 300 S Hills Village, Pittsburgh/South Hills, PA

Sears 1000 Robinson Center Drive, Pittsburgh, PA

Sears 205 W Blackstock Road, Spartanburg, SC

Sears 3101 N Main Street, Anderson, SC

Sears 3400 Empire Mall, Sioux Falls, SD

Sears 2931 Knoxville Center Drive, Knoxville, TN

Sears 2401 S Stemmons Freeway, Lewisville, TX

Sears 1800 Green Oaks Road, Fort Worth, TX

Sears 11200 Lakeline Mall Drive, Cedar Park, TX

Sears Golden Triangle Mall, Denton, TX

Sears 4502 S Steele Street, Tacoma, WA

Kmart 910 North China Lake Blvd, Ridgecrest, CA

Kmart 9881 W 58Th Avenue, Arvada, CO

Kmart 5400 E Busch Blvd, Tampa, FL

Kmart 4303 Nawiliwili Road, Lihue, HI

Kmart 2535 Hubbell Avenue, Des Moines, IA

Kmart 5909 E State Street, Rockford, IL

Kmart 4070 Ryan Street, Lake Charles, LA

Kmart 215 North Central Avenue, Duluth, MN

Kmart 24 34 Barbour Avenue, Passaic/Clifton, NJ

Kmart 2100 Carlisle Avenue, Albuquerque, NM

Kmart 1000 Montauk Highway, West Babylon, NY

Kmart 25301 Rockaway Blvd, Rosedale, NY

Kmart 12350 N E Sandy Blvd, Portland, OR

Kmart 1072 Mountain Laurel Plaza, Latrobe, PA

Kmart 5000 San Dario, Laredo, TX

You can learn more about the Sears stores closing 2018 list by following this link.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.