SeaWorld Is the Latest to Ban Plastic Straws, Plastic Bags

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE: SEAS ) is making an environmentally conscious move by announcing that it will be banning plastic straws and plastic bags from its parks.

The water park owner said that visitors will no longer be able to take Shamu-themed merchandised in plastic bags anymore. The company said that the ban will be implemented across its 12 U.S. parks.

“This milestone environmental achievement is a testament to our mission to protect the environment, the ocean and the animals we share our planet with, which are currently threatened by unprecedented amounts of plastic pollution,” John Reilly, the interim CEO for SeaWorld, said in a press release.

“We see the harmful effects of plastic pollution in the animals we rescue and rehabilitate, and therefore, recognize the importance of doing our part to curb plastic pollution. “Some studies have indicated that more than half of sea turtles out in the wild ingest some form of plastic. In fact, just this week , we performed surgery on a rescued sea turtle who became ill from ingesting plastic and other ocean debris.” The company said that the ban will go beyond simply plastic bags and plastic straws. SeaWorld said that any non-recyclable and non-reusable plastic items are also being phased out at its other parks, including Aquatica parks, Sesame Place, Busch Gardens, Discovery Cove and Water Country USA.

SEAS stock gained 1.5% on Friday on the news.