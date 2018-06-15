Starbucks Happy Hour: When to Get Cheap Frappuccinos Today

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX ) announced that the company is rolling out a Happy Hour this Friday that will appease fans of frozen, caffeinated drinks today.

On Friday, June 15, the coffee chain is having a promotion that applies to anyone who signs up to it. Frappuccino lovers will be delighter to hear that the company is offering any of its Grande Fraps for only $3, starting at 3 p.m.

This is the perfect time of the year to enjoy a discounted Starbucks drink as the temperature is starting to rise, especially in the afternoon when virtually the entire industry has shed off the cold weather and started to bring in summer, which doesn’t officially begin until next week, but it’s still worth going to your local coffee shop and getting an icy drink to get you through the day.

The time of the year also makes sense for the Happy Hour promotion as the company is rolling out two new Frappuccinos permanently. The promotion only applies to drinks that the barista blends for you as getting a bottled, ice drink will not get you the discount.

Starbucks’ new Frappuccinos include the Serious Strawberry Frappuccino, Ultra Caramel Frappuccino and Triple Mocha Frappuccino, marking the first time in nearly a decade that the company has added new Frappuccinos to its menu permanently.

SBUX stock was down about 0.2% on Friday.