New Starbucks Pink Drink: Serious Strawberry Frappuccino Added to Menu

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX ) announced that the company is rolling out a new beverage to its menu in the Serious Strawberry Frappuccino.

The chain announced that it is expanding its permanent menu with more Frappuccinos as the weather heats up. The Serious Strawberry Frappuccino is being rolled out on Tuesday around the nation, made from strawberry puree and with the same base as the Strawberries and Creme Frappuccino, which is ice, milk and what the company called its “strawberry infusion blend” in its announcement Monday.

The drink then has more strawberry puree and vanilla whipped cream on the top. In May of this year, Starbucks added two new Frappuccinos to its permanent menu for the first time in 16 years in the Ultra Caramel Frappuccino and the Triple Mocha Frappuccino.

All three are available in the U.S. and Canada, with a 16-ounce drinks costing between $4.95 and $5.45, depending on the location. The 16-ounce Serious Strawberry Frappuccino contains 350 calories, 14 grams of fat and 50 grams of sugar, according to Starbucks.

Nick Setyan, managing director at Wedbush Securities, said that the company’s Frappuccinos have higher margins than food. “What they’re trying to do is trying to get customers to focus on Frappuccino drinks by adding Frappuccinos,” he said. “Frappuccinos make them more money. They want to drive that again.”

SBUX stock fell 2.1% on Tuesday.